Usher Celebrate’s Valentine’s Day By Surprising Legendary Songstress Anita Baker

Usher celebrated Valentine’s Day by hitting the stage to surprise Anita Baker during her live concert by giving the legendary soul singer her flowers.

Baker was performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday when out of nowhere, Usher stepped out on stage to present the Rapture of Love singer with a bouquet. Baker was clearly taken aback by Usher’s presence and sang a few notes after telling the crowd, “my nephew never fails.”

Usher then grabs the mic and continues singing Baker’s classic hit Same Ole Love (365 Days A Year).

“Usher surprised Anita Baker and he sounded amazing too,” one fan captioned the heartwarming moment.

Usher surprised Anita Baker and he sounded amazing too. pic.twitter.com/pqRsAkEhlp — Bitchie Smalls (@OMG_ISHA) February 15, 2023

The two shared some time on stage dancing and singing together before Usherexitedt. Fanspraisedg the surprising moment.

“I was there, it was lit,” one concertgoer wrote.

“I lost my voice! This was an incredible show!!!” added someone else.

The Atlanta stop was the first in Baker’s first tour in nearly 30 years, TMZ reports. Baker is touring with Babyface to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Songstress.

Baker isn’t Usher’s aunt by blood. The two singers share a special bond they enjoy sharing during their live shows.

Last September, fans captured a video of Usher serenading Baker with his single Superstar during his Las Vegas residency.

Usher singing “Superstar” to Anita Baker is everything! 😍 pic.twitter.com/lrMpyctmAo — They Have The Range (@HaveTheRange) September 6, 2022

Baker followed things up one month later by signing “Happy Birthday” to Usher in front of a live crowd at his residency. The two singers aren’t shy about expressing their genuine admiration for each other through song.

It was a star-studded affair backstage at Baker’s Atlanta show as Usher, and Jermaine Dupri came together to pose for photos with the queen of R&B. Tamia and Grant Hill, Chris Webber, and John Gray were also in attendance.