by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Usher And ‘The Color Purple’ Win Big At NAACP Image Awards The NAACP Image Awards honored stars such as Usher and the cast of "The Color Purple" in its 55th Annual event.









Black Hollywood is getting its rightful praise. Stars such as Usher and the cast of 2023’s film “The Color Purple” took home big awards at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on March 16.

The Los Angeles ceremony was hosted by Queen Latifah, brought out Black A-listers in all sectors of entertainment. From Usher to Taraji P. Henson and New Edition, the stars came out to be celebrated by their community for their work in the arts.

According to AP News, Usher took home two esteemed honors, the first being President’s Award. He was bestowed this award for his public service achievements through his New Look Foundation. During his speech, the newlywed expressed his gratitude to the “strong” women in his life, including his mother and wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

“My passion work is what has mattered to me the most, the moment my mother made me understand what purpose lies with the opportunity to be able to speak to the entire world,” shared the 45-year-old.

Oprah Winfrey then presented to him the Entertainer of the Year award, a category where Usher beat out other transformative stars like Coleman Domingo and Halle Bailey. He dedicated the award to his fans who have stayed with him throughout his decades-long career.

“This is for you, you, my number ones,” shared the R&B crooner, reciting the lyrics to his hit song “Superstar” from his 2004 album “Confessions.”

Fantasia Barrino won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Celie in “The Color Purple.” During her speech, Fantasia mentioned her initial fear to play the character, but emphasized how she knew her community would award her for her work because they could relate to Celie’s story.

“I didn’t prepare a speech, because I didn’t think I was going to win,” shared the entertainer. “I was afraid to play Celie, but I’m glad I did. Because I kept saying ‘If I don’t win an award, the awards that I will win will come from the people who watched ‘Color Purple’ and the women who will relate to her and feel like Oscars when they walk out.’”

Other night winners included the film “The Color Purple” for Best Motion Picture, and New Edition was also inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

RELATED CONTENT: Queen Latifah Returns To Host 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards Honoring Amanda Gorman And June Ambrose