Uzo Aduba 'Beyond Excited' About Her First Pregnancy

Actress Uzo Aduba is entering motherhood and “beyond excited” to make her official pregnancy announcement on social media.

The Orange Is the New Black star shared a heartwarming video announcement on Sunday, June 11, confirming her first pregnancy with her husband, Robert Sweeting.

“What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” she wrote in her caption.

“I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Aduba’s Instagram announcement came just ahead of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress debuting her baby bump at Sunday night’s Tony Awards, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. The Clyde’s star wore a bright orange Christian Siriano three-piece suit and cradled her baby bump for the cameras.

It’ll be the first baby for Aduba and her filmmaker husband, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020 and kept their marriage a secret for one year, People reports. In September 2021 Aduba let the world know about the secret nuptials by posting a photo from their wedding day.

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” she captioned the post.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

It being a pandemic wedding, Aduba and Sweeting kept the ceremony small, with just a few of their loved ones present, she shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan in November 2021. Fast-forward three years, and the happy pair hit the red carpet to debut Aduba’s first baby bump.