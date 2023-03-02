Vic Mensa Sleeps Outside with Chicago Homeless to Raise Money For Shelter

Some people talk about it, some people be about it.

Without a doubt, hip-hop recording artist Vic Mensa falls in the latter category. According to TMZ, the rapper he took to the streets to help raise awareness for homelessness in Chicago.

On Tuesday night, he joined his friend Englewood Barbie in her efforts to raise $1 million to help build a shelter for the unhoused. She has been documenting the efforts on her Instagram account.

TMZ captured a video of Mensa supporting his friend in her “sleepout.”

“We outside tonight in Chicago,” he said, braving the cold. “Sleeping underneath the viaduct raising money to help my homegirl Englewood Barbie build her own shelter to provide for the unhoused of Chicago.” Barbie is seen speaking to other participants who helped to raise more money on top of the $126,000-plus she has already collected.

Mensa added: “It’s cold as f**k, but it’s wild to think that people have to live outside every night. In the wintertime, people freeze to death, so we’re taking this moment to honor that experience and do our part to work to make the city a better place.”