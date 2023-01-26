Video: Bethune-Cookman Football Player Shares Helmet with Teammate During Game

More concerns about the conditions at Bethune-Cookman University have come to light.

The financial status of the school’s football program has been questioned as student-athletes have stated that players have to share equipment.

A video posted on Twitter by Bethune-Cookman University football player Austin Yankowy, shows one of the players handing off his helmet to someone else as he comes off the playing field during a nationally televised game.

“Since many of you want proof of sharing helmets I gotchu #bringcoachreedback” Since many of you want proof of sharing helmets I gotchu #bringcoachreedback pic.twitter.com/ciHJODL2gb — Austin Yankowy 6’5 245 (@yanky_smoove) January 24, 2023

This video clip and the fact that a B-CU football player posted it gives more credibility to the students at the school wanting a change in the administration after NFL Hall of Famer, Ed Reed‘s offer to coach the football team was rescinded after he complained about the school’s condition.

Another NFL Hall of Famer, Edgerrin James, revealed in a recent Instagram post that there were billionaires willing to donate to Bethune-Cookman once Reed was leading the football team. Now, due to the administration “dropping the pass,” those donations may not take place.

After the school rejected Reed, the students decided to protest and call for the board of trustees to be replaced.

Last week, the HBCU announced that the former Baltimore Ravens player would no longer be hired as the football team’s next coach and it will continue its search for a head coach.

“Bethune-Cookman University has announced that it has decided not to proceed with contract negotiations with Ed Reed to become the next head football coach at B-CU [Bethune-Cookman],” the school said.

This action led the players on the football team to start a petition to advise the school to go back to the negotiating table with Reed.