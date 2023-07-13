Viral Video Of UPS Driver Asking To Be Hosed Down Sparks Debate About Working Conditions

We all know the brown uniformed UPS delivery drivers but recently concerns have risen regarding the working conditions of the drivers responsible for keeping up the company’s good reputation.

In a recent viral video posted to TikTok, UPS driver Rakesha Sanders is seen asking a homeowner to spray her down with a water hose in order to combat the heat.

Sanders regularly shares her experiences as a UPS driver and the vast majority of her stories are quite pleasant; however, comments posted underneath the video were full of mixed responses. While some felt the moment was a true testament to the good faith nature of the resident’s willingness to help her cool down, others pointed out the unjust and inhumane conditions many workers are subjected to. “I sure hope y’all get A/C in those trucks soon. Appreciate your hard work,” one commenter wrote. Another responded, “They need to put air conditioning in the trucks. It is unbearable in the summer.”

According to NBC, on hot days the internal temperature of UPS trucks can soar to over 140 degrees, and fear of heat stroke can cause many drivers to turn to extreme measures to remain cool as the trucks are not outfitted with air conditioning units. Many of the company’s loading facilities are also without cooling units. Since 2015, over 100 UPS workers have been hospitalized for heat-related illnesses across 23 states. There are currently no plans in place to add air conditioning units to UPS’ fleet of vehicles or their facilities and the U.S. government does not have rules in place regarding heat exposure that workers can use to plead their case.