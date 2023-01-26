Video Shows Matt Barnes Spit On Fiance’s Ex-Husband At 49ers Game

Matt Barnes has the streets talking about a video that shows him spitting on and shoving his fiance’s ex-husband at an NFL game.

The NBA alum was at the Cowboys vs. 49ers game on Sunday where he bumped into David Patterson Jr., the ex-husband of his fiance Anansa Sims. It became clear that all is not well between Barnes and Patterson as the two former pro athletes got into a nasty shoving match that had to be broken up.

The incident happened around 3:40 PM, just before the playoff contest began at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, TMZ reports. The video shows Barnes sending a wad of spit Patterson’s way before another clip shows the two pushing and shoving each other before others came to separate them.

While Barnes, 42, was the one who decided to spit on Patterson, 37, the former Los Angeles Lakers player claims Patterson started the whole thing. Barnes submitted an application for a temporary civil restraining order against Patterson two days after their heated encounter.

#MattBarnes spit on his fiancee's ex during a heated altercation during the #Cowboys vs. #49ers game. Matt claims the man started it all by threatening him and shoving him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Gj8NxNBsnR — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 26, 2023

According to Barnes, Patterson “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me,” the filing states. The NFL alum is accused of yelling profanities and threats at Barnes that incited the crowd and it turned “into a frenzy by yelling out my full name repeatedly.”

Barnes claims Patterson “shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me.”

He continued, “I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust.”

Barnes claims that Patterson has been terrorizing him for months due to him allegedly being “jealous of my relationship with his ex-wife,” the filing states. The NBA champion accuses Patterson of threatening to shoot him last year and wants the court to restrict him from coming within 100 yards of him.

Barnes proposed to Sims last month over the Christmas holiday.