VIDEO: Will Smith Reportedly Put Hands On Chris Rock During Live Oscars Broadcast For Inappropriate Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith

The Oscars were moving along fine until comedian Chris Rock appeared to poke fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during his monologue on Sunday night. Her husband, Will Smith, didn’t think it was funny. 

Rock’s jokes started benignly. The star-studded audience cracked up as he spoke about actress Penelope Cruz and her husband being nominated for awards. The veteran funnyman said that her husband hoped Smith would win, so there would be no contention.

The night went left after Rock took a shot at Pinkett Smith. In July, the actress shared that she has alopecia after revealing a bald head.

“I love, ya. G.I. Jane 2 can’t wait to see it. Aight?” the comedian said, pointing at the actress. Pinkett Smith was seemingly not amused at the cheap shot and rolled her eyes as the audience laughed. Initially, her husband laughed, also.

Seeing the Jason’s Lyric actress’ reaction, Rock shrugged, saying, “That was a nice one.” 

Rock proceeded with his monologue as the I Am Legend actor walked on the stage.

“Uh oh, Richard,” he says through laughter. 

At that moment, Smith reportedly smacked fire from Rock and exited the stage. Although the comedian and the audience were caught off guard, Rock didn’t miss a beat.

“Wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t outta me.”

From his seat, the Bad Boys actor yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.”

“Wow, dude!”

“Yeah,” Smith continued.\

“It was G.I. Jane joke,” 

The rapper repeated the warning.

Rock responded, “I’m going to, ok?”

Still shaken, the Everybody Hates Chris actor referenced the moment as the greatest moment in television history.

 

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter. Reactions varied on the social media platform.

 

Smith did win an award for King Richard. Recognizing that the incident wasn’t his finest moment, he apologized.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees — this is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying about winning an award… it’s about being able to shine light.”

He recognized his castmates and the team that made the film possible and spoke about protecting them. 

 

“Love makes you do crazy things… I hope The Academy invites me back,” he said.

In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend like that’s okay.”

 

