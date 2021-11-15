VidToon Video Maker Brings Your Videos To Life, And It’s Available At A Pre-Black Friday Sale Price

When done correctly, the proper video treatment can be the difference between resonating with a target audience or falling short of making a statement. If you’re someone who uses video for your business or your personal brand, you know this all too well.

Learning how to animate your videos can be a daunting task, but one that’s well worth mastering. The VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker makes learning the process much easier. Lifetime access to the software is available for $49 at our Pre-Black Friday Sale price. That’s a savings of 98% from its MSRP of $4,020.

VidToon 2.0 has received 5 stars from four verified purchasers.

“The best product I ever used superb seller and very cheap price thanks to StackSocial for giving the best offer,” writes verified purchaser Fazil N.

Watch this video.

With an expanded royalty-free library, users have access to 100 cartoon settings, 25 pre-animated characters, along with a host of other features to assist you in your video-making pursuits.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or skilled in the art of animated video making, VidToon is easy to use as it only takes mere minutes to create videos. In addition to the pre-animated characters, there are an array of more than 100 high-definition backgrounds from which to choose.

A text-to-speech feature makes for more in-depth video treatments, as your words can be voiced over to give make your videos even more realistic. With the camera-zoom option, you can also pan in and out of screens for added effects.

With lifetime access to this software also comes robust updates, which also span the lifetime of VidToon 2.0.

Even if you aren’t interested in VidToon 2.0 for your business or personal brand, you’ll still have countless hours of fun making videos for yourself or your friends. Purchase it today and begin creating top-notch video content.

