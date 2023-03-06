Voting Rights For Former Felons in Hands of State Governments

The fight for felons to be able to vote has been argued for decades.

The Associated Press reports that restoring voting rights for felons is simply a bipartisan decision, leaving it up to the states and the parties that represent them.

Depending on the state, felons weren’t even allowed to vote in the November general election. For example, Nebraska requires a two-year wait after a sentence completion before a felon can register to vote.

TJ King came off probation in August and was looking to vote. However, King won’t be allowed to vote until November 2024. “Voting gives a little bit of your strength back and a little bit of your voice back,” the former felon said. “Being able to vote, being able to have a say in what happens in your society, in your state, is extremely important.”

Voting rights for felons have been a hot topic lately, mostly thanks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ strict laws under the spotlight. DeSantis formed a new election police unit focusing on felons registering to vote. To date, the controversial process has seen more than 3,000 cases. Many arrests were caught on body cam video, with the “suspect” being confused of the charges.

There seems to be a light at the send of the tunnel. On March 3, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed House File 28, a bill that restores the right to vote to convicted felons who complete their term of incarceration. According to ABC News, more than 55,000 individuals previously stripped of voting rights now can register to vote.

“Minnesotans who have completed time for their offenses and are living, working, and raising families in their communities deserve the right to vote,” Walz said.