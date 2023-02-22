Watch Al Roker and Craig Melvin’s Hilarious Response to ‘Today Show’ Co-Hosts’ Laundry Habits

A hilarious debate sparked over laundry during an early morning segment of NBC’s The Today Show.

Hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer were discussing appropriate laundry habits on Feb. 20 when Roker asked “How often do you wear your clothes before washing?” and things took off from there.

With a facial expression liable to make viewers spit their coffee out, Melvin was the first to respond with, “What do you mean how often?”

Al Roker, @sheinellejones, @craigmelvin, and @Dylandreyernbc have a heated debate about how often you should wash your clothes 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/0MxzisTkSb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 20, 2023

It was time for the ladies to interject, as Jones alluded to the fact that she wears jeans multiple times. Melvin continued by mentioning that wearing jeans multiple times is a little different than what Roker was referring to. When Roker moved on to pajamas, Dreyer claimed she wears her pjs three times in a row because she showers at night. Once again, Melvin reacted in the most comical fashion.

“Three nights?!,” Melvin shouted. Roker, agreeing with disgust, made a face. Melvin questioned Dreyer’s methods of being clean and putting on dirty clothes afterwards. “There’s dead skin cells…”

Roker put on his medical hat, stating that the average person perspires a cup of sweat every night. Healthline.com says it’s not uncommon to sweat at night. Your environment, like room temperature and the number of blankets you sleep under, can determine the amount of sweat produced.

The debate went further after Jones confessed to being so tired at times that she falls asleep in her clothes. “You know that’s nasty?” Melvin joked. Being the news icon that he is, Roker decided to wrap the conversation up before things got out of hand. “The rule is anything that comes in contact with your skin, remove them,” Roker suggested. “Man, you think you know people and you start talking to them about stuff,” Melvin shockingly responded. “Y’all are just…ugh.”

He wasn’t alone in his thoughts. Several fans of the show agreed with the 43-year-old’s hilarious concerns for his coworkers. One Twitter user responded to the fact it’s normal to be “grossed out” by coworkers.

It’s not a true 9-5 job if you aren’t at least slightly repulsed by your coworkers habits? ✨ pic.twitter.com/YMioE5044A — David (@davnett) February 20, 2023

Another fan tweeted simply, “I’m with Craig.”