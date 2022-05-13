‘#WeAreBG’: Phoenix Suns Honor WNBA Star Brittney Griner With New Court Decal

As WNBA superstar Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia,

According to TMZ, the team unveiled a new logo of Griner’s initials and her jersey number, 42. It is reportedly the same logo specially designed to be placed on the Phoenix Mercury’s court last week.

The Suns revealed photos and videos on social media just before their playoffs game against the Dallas Mavericks, saying, “One family. #WeAreBG.”

“Honoring Brittney Griner on our court for the remainder of the playoffs. 💜🧡”

According to Indy Star, the “BG42” logos will appear on every WNBA court this season, including the Indiana Fevers.

I asked #IndianaFever guard Kelsey Mitchell, a good friend of Brittney Griner, about the #WNBA’s “BG 42” logos. “Hopefully we can get this off and have her here physically.” Griner has been “wrongfully detained” in Russia since February, according to the U.S. government. 📸 me pic.twitter.com/1GT4aDaBgu — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 9, 2022

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was in Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg. She was arrested at a Moscow airport for allegedly having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage while traveling through security. The oil is deemed an illegal substance in the country.

She recently met with U.S. Embassy officials in Moscow regarding her well-being after her pre-trial detention was extended to May 19.

Since Griner’s detainment, influential sports, entertainment, and political figures have called for her release. The Biden administration even announced that Griner was being wrongfully held in Russia, signifying that U.S. officials will now move more hastily for her release. But no further details have been reported concerning her freedom.

Last week, Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks forward and president of the WNBA players’ union, released a statement in response to Griner’s case. She echoed the Biden administration’s announcement and expressed hope that her friend and colleague would be free soon.

“It has been 75 days that our friend, teammate, sister, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. Having learned that the U.S. government has now determined that BG is being wrongfully detained, we are hopeful that their efforts will be significant, swift, and successful.”