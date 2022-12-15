Weatherman Al Roker Serenaded at His Home By ‘Today’ Staff Members

The weather forecast for Today looks like a storm of carolers.

NBC weather forecaster Al Roker was surprised by members of the Today staff on Monday as they stopped by to serenade him at his New York City home while he recovers following his release from the hospital.

According to People, carolers were lined up outside following Roker’s virtual appearance on the NBC morning show, where he updated viewers on his recovery after spending four weeks in the hospital.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the weatherman’s last appearance on the show was in November, revealing weeks later that he was hospitalized due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Footage of the special moment was aired on Wednesday by Today, showing his colleagues singing holiday classics like “Jingle Bells” and a special version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ written as “Al Be Home for Christmas.”

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1603018981262200832

Carolers participating in the holiday cheer included anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, and Sheinelle Jones, as well as meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, who has been filling in for Roker since his absence. Additional staff members like Today producers, security, and others joined in on the moment flaunting their red and white Santa hats.

“It was one of the most heartwarming moments, for all of us,” Guthrie said. “Everybody was in tears. And it was just beautiful and so wonderful to see him.”

“This place means so much to Al. To have us all just go out there and serenade him was emotional,” Dryer added.

Jones noted how “you could just feel the love all over the block.”

Roker stood outside his front door supported by a cane, cherishing the moment with his colleagues.

“I just want to thank you all,” Roker said. “It’s been a long, hard slog and I’ve missed you all very much. Seeing all these faces, just means the world to me. And you are all family. … I just thank you all so much. I really appreciate it.”

He also acknowledged his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, who Al said has been “a rock.”

“We love you so much, Al,” Kotb told Roker. “Every single person couldn’t wait to come out here and sing to you.”