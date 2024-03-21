Wendy Williams Reportedly Earned $100,000 Per Episode Of ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

The amount of money that former talk show host Wendy Williams made from the Lifetime documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams,” was revealed via court documents seen by Radar Online.

The media outlet reported that Williams was supposed to be compensated $100,000 per episode for the four-part docu-series aired last month on the Lifetime Network over the weekend of Feb. 24 and 25.

Williams inked the contract in early 2023, revealing the payment plan between her and the network. The filming started as reports of her health were reportedly heading downward before the disclosure of her being diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (According to the Alzheimer’s Association, frontotemporal dementia affects “language skills, speaking, writing and comprehension”). Her team revealed that she received the diagnosis last year.

Radar Online also disclosed that she was also given a daily $1,000 stipend to “glam” up the former radio show personality for the filming of the documentary.

The contract stated, “Producer shall pay Artist a fee of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) per shoot day that is pre-approved by Producers that glam is required for the shoot day, as a reimbursement for all of Artist’s and Artist’s associates’ hair and makeup.”

The contract offerings were revealed after Williams’ temporary guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed the lawsuit against Lifetime (the network showcasing the film) and A+E Networks. She filed the paperwork in hopes of stopping the documentary from airing, but A+E Networks formally filed an appeal on Feb. 23, the day before the airing. Morrissey also sought injunctive relief for Williams.

Radar Online reported that Morrissey also stated that Williams didn’t know what she was signing and would have been against anyone seeing her disorientated, under the influence, and “in an obviously disabled state,” according to court documents.

“She was not, and is not, capable of consenting to the terms of the documentary Contract.”

“And no one acting in [Wendy’s] best interest would allow her to be portrayed in the demeaning manner in which she is portrayed in the Trailer for the documentary.”