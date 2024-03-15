Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams Facing $568K Tax Lien Over $4.5M NYC Condo Amid Health Battle New reports reveal a tax lien placed on Wendy Williams' lavish New York City condo due to the $568,451 she owes in back taxes.









The financial woes are mounting against Wendy Williams as she battles progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. New reports reveal a tax lien on her New York City condo due to the $568,451.57 she owes in back taxes.

The tax lien was issued last month for the condo Williams purchased for $4.5 million in 2021. The lien was generated in January due to her owed back taxes from 2019 to 2021, TMZ reports.

There is no word on whether Williams has already handled the lien as she lives under conservatorship with a woman named Sabrina Morrissey, who’s serving as guardian over the former talk show host’s finances. The news comes one month after Williams’ team revealed her diagnosis of aphasia and dementia.

A statement confirmed the diagnosis came in 2023, after Williams underwent “a battery of medical tests.” Her conditions affect language, communication behavior, and function, all of which were apparent during in the Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries on Lifetime.

The documentary updated fans on Williams’ health and financial battles after she took a leave from her talk show in 2021, which was canceled and replaced by “Sherri” in 2022.

The radio/TV personality had been open about her Graves’ disease and lymphedema diagnoses throughout her career. But the Lifetime documentary showed that Williams was battling something much more serious. Once the first of the four-part series was released, her team released a statement announcing her progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Williams later released a statement thanking fans for their support.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD),” she told People. “Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

As for her financial situation, Williams opened up in the documentary about having “no money.”

“I have no money,” Williams says in the doc. “I’m gonna tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

Currently, her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is demanding alimony payments he was promised as part of their 2020 divorce settlement. The documentary also revealed the $100,000 UberEats bill her son Kevin Jr. acquired ahead of Williams’ placement under conservatorship.

