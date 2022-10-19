Wendy Williams Exits Wellness Facility -- Says She is 'Back and Better Than Ever'

After a couple of tumultuous years, there is some good news coming out of the Wendy Williams camp. Reports have surfaced that the talk show queen has completed her stint in a wellness facility and is feeling “better than ever.”

According to Fox News, the future podcaster is out and ready to get back to work.

Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti told the media outlet, “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August. Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

Last month, the 58-year-old media personality checked into a “wellness facility” to “manage her overall health issues,” Zanotti told The U.S. Sun. Williams informed TMZ that she was entering the world of podcasting after the loss of her television talk show earlier this year. Williams had stated that she already had plans to have big-name celebrity guests. In a brief interview, Williams told the media outlet that she will make more money podcasting than she did on her popular syndicated talk show.

Zanotti also had a direct message from Williams that she wanted to tell her fans. “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

The New York Post reported that Fox NY’s Rosanna Scotto ran into Williams recently and she stated she wants to open a restaurant. Possibly.

“She loves the meatballs at Fresco and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant.’ And I’m like, ‘What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?”

“I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what,” Scotto said, “but she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help… If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her.”

The Wendy Williams Show aired from 2008 to 2022, but medical conditions forced her off the air for the past year and a half. An array of guest hosts kept the party going until the show’s end.