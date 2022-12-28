Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Appears in Good Spirits Promoting Merchandise Online

The Wendy Experience appears to be a happy one for the future podcaster this holiday season!
Wendy Williams, the former talk show host, is gearing up for the debut of her podcast, The Wendy Experience, and released a video clip on Instagram on Christmas.
In the clip, she promotes merchandise associated with her catchphrases and former talk show and brings a holiday greeting, assuring her followers that she is “just happy to be here.”
“Happy holidays! Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here—and be, well, happy to be here.”
Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, described the merchandise to E! News. “The gear features comfortable hoodies and caps featuring many of Wendy’s famous quotes. Shirts lined with words like ‘How You Doin’, ‘Excuse Me,’ and many more classic Wendy sayings.”
In October, Williams was released from a “wellness facility” she checked herself into to “manage her overall health issues,” Zanotti told The U.S. Sun at the time.
Williams informed TMZ about her intentions of entering the world of podcasting after losing her talk show earlier this year. Williams stated that she already had plans to include big-name celebrity guests. In a brief interview, Williams told the media outlet that she would make more money podcasting than she did on her popular syndicated talk show.
The Wendy Williams Show aired from 2008 to 2022 until health issues forced her off the show for the past year and a half. Several guest hosts occupied Williams’ seat with the intention of keeping it warm until she could return. Instead, the show was replaced with another hosted by comedian Sherri Shepherd.