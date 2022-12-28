Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Appears in Good Spirits Promoting Merchandise Online

The Wendy Experience appears to be a happy one for the future podcaster this holiday season!

Wendy Williams, the former talk show host, is gearing up for the debut of her podcast, The Wendy Experience, and released a video clip on Instagram on Christmas.

In the clip, she promotes merchandise associated with her catchphrases and former talk show and brings a holiday greeting, assuring her followers that she is “just happy to be here.”

“Happy holidays! Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here—and be, well, happy to be here.”