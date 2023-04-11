What In The World? Dalai Lama Apologizes For Asking Young Boy To “Suck My Tongue” In Video

In today’s “weird” news, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized after a bizarre and inappropriate request to a child was caught on camera.

ABC 7 reports the Dalai Lama, 87, was seen kissing a child and asking him to “suck my tongue.” Drawing instant criticism, he released a statement to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The DL”s team claims he does things like this all the time.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement read. However, critics are saying this is too much.

Rapper and mother of two, Cardi B, took to Twitter to express her concern when it comes to child predators. “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children,” she wrote.

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

“Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

The incident happened in February during a public gathering at the home of the spiritual leader – Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala.

The Dalai Lama was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could give him a hug. According to TMZ, this isn’t the first time the exiled leader has made headlines for the wrong reasons. In 2019, the Nobel Peace Prize winner apologized for saying a potential female successor “should be more attractive.”