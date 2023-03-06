Eddie Murphy Says He Only Paid ’50 Grand’ For Original ‘Sugar Shack’ Painting

One of the most iconic Black paintings known to television viewers is owned by an iconic Black comedic legend.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eddie Murphy disclosed that he owns the famous “Sugar Shack” painting featured in the legendary sitcom, Good Times, which initially was the album art for Marvin Gaye‘s I Want You in 1976.

Of course, the painting, done by Ernie Barnes, reached a whole other level when it was seen weekly in the credits of Good Times, which ran from 1974 to 1979, and turned Jimmie Walker into a superstar.

“I have that painting now,” Murphy said. Kimmel mentioned that the painting was recently sold at Christie’s for a million dollars. The Raw comedian corrected him. He explained to him that the painting, which was actually sold for $15 million was a duplicate. Murphy revealed that he owns “the real one.”

“I think I paid 50 grand for that picture. After Marvin Gaye passed away, I bought it from his estate.”

Last year, Christie’s announced that the painting had set an auction record, receiving 27 times the previous record that was set for a Barnes painting. It was sold for a little more than $15 million after only 10 minutes on the auction block.

“Ernie Barnes ‘The Sugar Shack sets an auction record for the artist this evening, 27x the previous record set by the artist,” the famous auction house explained. “After over 10 minutes of bidding by up to 22 bidders, the piece realized $15.275 million.”

The iconic painting was recently showcased at The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas.