White Mississippi Anchor Terminated For Using Snoop Dogg’s ‘Fo Shizzle, My Nizzle’ Phrase On Air

There are times when it’s not OK to repeat a popular phrase, even if the general public gets where the reference is from.

According to Mississippi Clarion Ledger, a white Mississippi news anchor for WLBT may have been terminated for referencing a Snoop Dogg line. While speaking to a colleague on air while reporting on a story regarding the entertainer’s wine, Snoop Cali Blanc, she said, “Fo’ shizzle, my nizzle.” For those who aren’t necessarily hip-hop fans or as in tune with Snoop Dogg, that’s slang for “For sure, my n**ga.”

Barbie Bassett is the news anchor who uttered the phrase to another anchor during the televised program. This took place earlier this month on March 8, and she hasn’t been on air since, and her name is no longer listed on the news station’s website.

Bassett and WLBT anchor Wilson Stribling were reporting on Snoop’s latest entry to his Cali Wine Collection. At the end of the news report, Wilson jokingly stated that Bassett would be getting a Snoop Dogg tattoo on her shoulder. To which she responded, “Fo’ shizzle, my nizzle.”

😳 Mississippi news anchor fired for saying “Fo Shizzle My Nizzle” live on air when discussing Snoop Dog new wine collection. Barbie Basset has been a news anchor at the company for over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/SkOIcutOvg — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 25, 2023



She hasn’t been back on the program since.

Although the Mississippi Clarion Ledger contacted the station for questions related to Bassett’s absence since that program aired, officials from WLBT have not returned phone calls, emails, or texts to respond to the inquiry. But, WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry did make a statement via social media: “As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters.”

Bassett was mired in controversy last year when she referred to her grandmother as grandmammy while speaking to a Black reporter, Carmen Poe.

She later apologized to Poe and the audience after that blunder aired.

“Last Friday on our newscast ‘Today at 11’, I used a term that was offensive to many in our audience and to my coworkers here at WLBT. Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe.

Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended. I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people.

I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”