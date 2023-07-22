White House Announces 2023 HBCU Scholars Cohort

The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities recently announced this year’s group of HBCU Scholars.

Selected across 29 states and countries and 70 HBCUs, the program recognizes 102 outstanding students who have proven themselves as leaders. Selected students will serve as ambassadors for their respective universities and the White House Initiative, as well as work to improve their surrounding community by addressing issues relating to HBCUs. Scholars will also have the opportunity for professional development and networking.

“Our 2023 HBCU Scholars are talented students who embody the culture of excellence and inclusion championed by our nation ’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I’m thrilled to see the HBCU Scholars program continue to expand its reach and provide such exciting professional development, networking, and educational opportunities to some of our nation’s brightest and most promising young leaders.”

The HBCU Scholar Program, a partnership with NASA, encourages students to collaborate and innovate with NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC). Through this program, students partner with each other create technological advancements designed to improve their campus.

“We are looking forward to the new ideas that the Scholars develop at the MITTIC Hack-a-thon using NASA’s technology portfolio and our continued overall support of the HBCU community,” said MUREP manager Torry Johnson.

Students will also attend the 2023 HBCU Week National Annual Conference from September 24 to 28, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Crystal City, Virginia.

This year’s conference, “Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence Through Innovation & Leadership,” will give students the opportunity to learn how to use their leadership skills, innovate, and grow professionally and personally. They will also interact with each other and partners of the White House Initiative.

As sweeping legislation causes drastic changes in diversity efforts nationwide, HBCUs are more necessary than ever. This program offers young professionals the opportunity to grow in their desired industry. The list of the winners can be found here.

RELATED CONTENT: The HBCU Founders Initiative Announces Five New Members For Its Pre-Accelerator Program