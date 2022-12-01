White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years

The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of manslaughter for killing 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. outside of The Capitol bar in September 2021 during a fight. Washington had talked to Cranston’s fiancée inside the bar and paid her a compliment. Cranston later fought with Washington outside of the bar before shooting him dead.

Cranston was found guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. He was also found guilty of first-degree assault, as well as two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Cranston was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

Lawanda Roberson, Washington’s mother, told reporters after the verdict that she had hoped Cranston would be convicted of murder, but hoped the verdict would provide her some closure.

“I’m just pleased to have some sort of justice for my son,” said Roberson. “It’s been very hard. Hopefully, this is just something that will bring a little bit of closure.”

However, after learning that her son’s killer would only receive a 10-year sentence, Roberson told Central Oregon Daily News that it was not enough time.

“Initially when the verdict was read, I was excited, I was happy,” she said. “Soon after, I found out he would only be getting ten years. That’s like a slap on the wrist, it’s disappointing, because you murdered my son, so just 10 years is not enough time in my opinion.”

Judge Beth Bagley presided over the case and said she thought Cranston would have acted differently if given another chance on the night of the shooting.