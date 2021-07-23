White Woman Given Probation After Being Caught on Video Spitting on Black Woman

A white woman was charged with a hate crime for spitting on a Black woman during a protest in Connecticut.

Although the incident was caught on tape, the white woman was allowed to enter a special probation program earlier this week on Wednesday that could possibly leave her with no criminal record.

In contrast a 19-year-old Black teen in Utah is facing hate crime charges after vandalizing a ‘Back The Blue’ sign in front of a police officer.

According to The Associated Press, the white woman, 45-year-old Yuliya Gilshteyn, has been granted accelerated rehabilitation, a special probation program for first-time offenders. She was also ordered to complete 100 hours of anti-hate curriculum over the next two years.

The Hartford Courant had reported that, If she completes this program, the charges she faced, including a felony hate crime of intimidation due to bias, will be dismissed. She was also charged with a hate crimes charge of deprivation of rights, third-degree attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a child.