White Woman Revealed to Be Mistress Who Had Affair With Nia Long’s Man Ime Udoka

According to the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old devout Mormon married mother-of-three, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch has been identified as the woman who was creeping with former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Lynch reportedly landed a job with the Celtics as a team service manager.

Well, Lynch and Udoka soon did the team a disservice when the affair took flight and upended Udoka’s career and hurt his family and longtime fiancee Nia Long.

It was previously revealed that Lynch’s job was to serve as a team liaison arranging travel, game tickets and even lodging for Celtics family members. She reportedly did so for Long and helped her family move to Boston.

Lynch reportedly had a longstanding friendship with Danny Ainge, 63, who was the team’s executive director of basketball operations before he left last year. Ainge got Lynch the job and according to the outlet, he is deeply disappointed that the affair happened.

“The relationship to the Ainge family or where she went to school or her religious affiliation had nothing to do with the severity of the punishment,” the source said.

“The good thing is that everyone regrets what happened and is taking responsibility, and humbled, and trying to fight for their families and lives back,” the source said.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, President of the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, became emotional during a press conference while discussing the cheating scandal and said the affair was upsetting to many of the franchise’s female staff who were dragged after social media speculation about the woman’s identity targeted them. The woman’s name has not been made public so far.

The affair reportedly came to light when the woman’s husband overheard a conversation on the couple’s doorbell camera. Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season and released a statement apologizing to his family and the Boston Celtics.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” wrote Udoka. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Long was recently out and about with her son and offered a mere chuckle in response to a reporter’s question to whether she and Udoka were working things out.