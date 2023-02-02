Will Smith Surprises Students at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

Will Smith is all about the surprises.

The Oscar-winning actor made a surprise trip to Tougaloo College in Mississippi for “Will Smith Day.” Fox News reported the HBCU is launching a new film making and film production program. During a ceremony, Smith walked in on current mass communications and performing arts students. Tougaloo College. President, Carmen Walters, told Fox the students were able to meet Smith as well. “Our students were able to interact with Mr. Smith in a private setting,” Walters said. “This is the first visit of many producers who are assisting us with launching our new program in Film Making and Film Production.”

The school was able to keep Smith’s visit under wraps. According to WAPT 16, Smith and his team requested that press not be allowed to attend, and recording was banned. However, taking pictures was permitted. Mr. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air went out his way to go to Tougaloo as a favor to Aunjanue Ellis, Smith’s King Richard co-star and proud alum of the school.

Walters told WAPT that events like this set Tougaloo apart from other HBCUs, where students may not get this type of experience. “Student experiences at Tougaloo College are different than any other institution,” Walters said. “Just ask an alum.”

Tougaloo College is known for its history. The school’s website states the school was at the “forefront of the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi,” and prides itself on being a “safe haven” for the Black community in Mississippi during racial unrest. “Tougaloo College’s leadership, courage in opening its campus to the Freedom Riders and other Civil Rights workers and leaders, and its bravery in supporting a movement — helped change the state’s economic, political and social fabric of Mississippi and the nation,” the website reads.

This is not the first time the 54-year-old has popped in on students in a surprise setting. In December, Smith made a TikTok when he visited his old stomping ground of Overbook High School in West Philadelphia.