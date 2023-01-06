Winston Duke Calls Out ‘Shameful’ Media Outlet for Misinterpreting His Comments on Angela Bassett

Actor Winston Duke took to Twitter to blast one media outlet that seemingly tried to twist a joke he made about his Black Panther co-star Angela Bassett.

Duke appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, where he joked about all the times the Black Panther cast gave Bassett standing ovations while filming the Marvel sequel.

“On set, you have moments where, that scene where Angela Bassett is like, ‘Have I not given everything?’ Everyone stopped on set and gave her a round of applause,” Duke said.

“Like, she had a standing ovation on set after the scene,” he continued. “You know, it got a little old after three times.”

However, Duke was taken aback when he realized Insider.com made a story out of his comments and made it seem like he shaded Bassett instead of praising her. As a result, Duke sent out a tweet calling out the “disappointing” journalism.

“Ugh! So disappointing when journalists/media misrepresent a statement in the hopes of what, generating a rift?” Duke tweeted. “If you watch the full clip, I gave only praises to @ImAngelaBassett who is an idol & icon to me & the entire cast!

“Shameful @thisisinsider! Why?” he added.

Ugh! So disappointing when journalists/media misrepresent a statement in the hopes of what, generating a rift? If you watch the full clip, I gave only praises to @ImAngelaBassett who is an idol & icon to me & the entire cast! Shameful @thisisinsider! Why?https://t.co/AGNSStejad — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) January 5, 2023

Duke followed up in a second tweet expressing his admiration and respect for Bassett, who he tagged to the message.

“@ImAngelaBassett has been an exemplar in every aspect & an incredibly generous mentor to each of us! What she has shared with me is invaluable,” he wrote. “We view her with reverence & literally pinch ourselves that we get to work with her; thereby becoming living witnesses to her talent!”

As a result, Insider updated the article and included a “correction” noting the mistake in their initial reporting of Duke’s GMA interview.

“An earlier version of the story included a browser headline that did not reflect that Duke was joking,” the outlet shared beneath the article.