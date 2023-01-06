'Black Panther' Actor Winston Duke Crowned 'Face of Plus-Size Modeling Movement'

Actor Winston Duke shares that he’s become “the face” of the plus-size modeling community following his modeling debut in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show.

The Black Panther star appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, where he spoke about his guest appearance in Rihanna fashion show and the new fan club he generated, People reported. When Ripa asked if Duke has received any other modeling offers, he shared his new revelation.

“No, but I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” he said.

Duke, 36, went on to share his pride in being a part of the plus-size modeling community.

“I had no idea, apparently I’m plus-sized,” he continued. “So I’ve been running around telling people to watch how they talk to me because I’m the ambassador for plus-size modeling now. Unofficial ambassador.”

The Us star recalled his surprise with the responses he received for his cover of Esquire magazine. The feedback further confirmed the public’s view of Duke being a member of the plus-size community.

“There were all the tweets saying, ‘We’re so glad’—I was like, the cover for Esquire magazine recently—and they’re like, ‘It’s so good to see a plus-sized man be dressed really well,'” Duke said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m plus-sized?'”

While laughing, Duke shared his enjoyment of being a part of the plus-size club.

“So I’ve just been going with it. I’m a plus-sized guy. I’ll take it!” he said.

Duke appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and shared a funny story of his recent horseback riding experience in Mexico where the “horse has no respect for the thick thigh nation.”

“This horse had no idea that I was the face of the plus-size movement,” Duke jokingly said.

“This horse has no respect for the thick thigh nation.” –@Winston_Duke on the time he went horseback riding in Mexico. 😂 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/XeRO9OiBUy — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 5, 2023

After throwing tantrums, making noises, and even refusing to move, Duke says the horse “finally sees home” and ra