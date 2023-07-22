Woman Cries Outside Mini Market Claiming She Is The Winner of The Powerball Ticket

An unidentified woman has gone viral for showing up to the Los Angeles mini market where one winning Powerball ticket was sold and claiming she is the winner.

On Thursday, July 20, it was revealed that one winning ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold at a Los Angeles store, according to CBS News. The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with a Powerball of 24.

The winning LA-based ticket was purchased at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown LA. The mystery winner had yet to come forward to cash in the ticket and reportedly has a year to claim the earnings.

“They have to claim their prize, and then we have to spend time vetting the winner to make sure it is the right person,” California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said.

“Integrity and transparency are incredibly important to us, so we will probably not know for months and months.”

But by Thursday afternoon, an unidentified woman arrived at the store claiming she was the winner. A now-viral video shows the woman crying inside the store before running away from news teams attempting to interview her.

This woman pulled up to the mini market where the winning Powerball ticket was sold & said she’s the winner 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G77ZNpiq7V — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 21, 2023

No one was completely sure if the woman was the actual winner. But many sounded off showing their support and hoping for her safety since her face was revealed.

“She gonna be eating good moving forward,” one person wrote.

“Media just ruined her life lol, if I won the lottery please make me anonymous,” added someone else.

According to Powerball, the lucky winner in LA is confirmed to be the sole ticket holder across the U.S. to match all numbers for the $1.08 billion jackpot, KTLA reports. The jackpot winner will join seven other lucky Californians who matched five out of six numbers.

The seven winners who matched five out of six numbers are set to receive $448,750. Wednesday’s billion-dollar drawing is the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

