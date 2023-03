Whengroup member Takeoff was killed in Houston last year, he wasn’t the only one caught in the crossfire. A surviving victim of the night’s gun violence was hit in the head that fateful night. She has recently stated that due to her injuries, she has medical bills exceeding $200,000. In a video shown on The Shade Room, the shooting victim, discusses what occurred on the night Takeoff was killed. She expressed that she and her friends were invited to the after-hours party at the bowling alley. The invitation was given to them while they were already out, and they accepted it. She states she is trying to cope with what happened to her that night.

“I’ve never been in this situation or known anybody that had to go through what I’m going through,” Leday told The Shade Room. “I’m just working on trying to get back to a normal [life] as much as possible.” She explained that she arrived at the venue after midnight. “I would say we got there about one o’clock in the morning.” Toward the end of the event, she said, “Everybody seemed like they knew each other. We got outside, and it was time for everybody to go home. That’s when things changed.” She witnessed Quavo arguing with someone as other people came outside to see what was going on. After some back and forth, she stated someone pulled out a weapon, but she did not hear the gunshots until she was at an escalator.“I remember running away and then falling to the ground. I felt the sting in my head,” as her friend picked her up. “I didn’t realize what actually happened to me, and fortunately, I had on a wig and a wig cap. So, I took the wig off and noticed that I had a lot of blood.” She was rushed to the hospital and was in a coma for days.In the meantime, her bills have piled up, and her family has set up a GoFundMe account to cover the costs of caring for her.“The Murder Of TakeOff in Houston at 810 Billiards and Bowling, not only took the life of a World class Artist (TakeOff); But devastated my family on another spectrum. This senseless act of violence left my daughter, Sydney, who was an innocent bystander, with a GUNSHOT to the head. We are very fortunate that she survived, but has been left with substantial medical bills that are still accruing. (Hundreds Of Thousands). Both Physical and Mental, Disabling Damages requiring treatment that is likely to abide with her for the balance of her Natural Life. These Lifealtering Debilitating Injuries has left my once happy girl completely traumatized. Sydney was an unfortunate victim of violence and we are calling on our Family, Friends and Community for support. (SHE HAS NO INSURANCE) Thanks in advance.”

Her mother, Sakhara Carmon, hopes to raise $150,000; so far, a little over $15,000 ($16,566) has been donated.