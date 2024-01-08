News by Rafael Pena Wrens, Georgia Welcomes Its First Black Mayor David Hannah In a historic moment for Wrens, David Hannah was sworn in on Jan. 2 as the city's first black mayor, adding another milestone to his journey.











In a historic moment for Wrens, GA, David Hannah was sworn in on Jan. 2 as the city’s first black mayor, adding another milestone to his remarkable journey after serving as the city’s inaugural black police chief, according to WRDW.

Hannah’s roots in Wrens run deep, and significant milestones have marked his leadership journey. Reflecting on his trajectory, he stated, “I left Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and became the city investigator here in Wrens, and after I served there in Wrens for a period of two to three years, I became the first black police chief.”

Despite his trailblazing career, concerns have been raised about his management of the police department, ranging from alleged inappropriate language, to outstanding utility account balances, and a detailed six-page letter addressing police department procedures.

Responding to these concerns, Hannah remains steadfast, asserting, “It’s always been positive. I hadn’t had anything in my career that would hinder me from doing what I need to do.” He encourages those with doubts to consult the community, emphasizing, “Check with the people. Let the people decide. The people decided when they elected me.”

As he steps into the role of mayor, David Hannah outlines ambitious plans for Wrens, including attracting new businesses, expanding housing options, and addressing recent challenges with crime. With a determined tone, he stated, “We’re gonna turn the crime rates around in the city. We’re gonna do some things in the city that the city gonna be real proud of.”

A new city council member joined the ranks on the same day as Hannah’s inauguration in a parallel development. Wasting no time, the newly constituted leadership promptly delved into their responsibilities, conducting their first meeting that very evening.

The challenges ahead are met with optimism as Hannah pledges to bring positive change and rejuvenation to Wrens, leaving an indelible mark on the community he has long served.

