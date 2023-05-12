Wyclef Jean To Perform At Brittney Griner’s First Home Game With Phoenix Mercury

On May 21, Brittney Griner is set to play her first professional basketball game since October 2021. As part of the celebration, Grammy-Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean will perform during the halftime celebration.

According to TMZ Sports, the Phoenix Mercury joined forces with The Sum, a music platform, to bring the former The Fugees member to perform at Griner’s first home game as her Phoenix Mercury team takes on the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center.

TMZ reported that fans will be selected to perform with Wyclef, as he will reportedly perform Bob Marley’s infectious hit record, “One Love.”

Jean will also perform a post-game concert, according to a press release.

Griner’s comeback is remarkable following her recent ordeal. In February 2022, the WNBA star was taken into custody at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow for having hashish oil. She was jailed for nearly 10 months before being sentenced to 9 ½ years in prison.

President Joe Biden negotiated a one-for-one prisoner swap with Moscow officials for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Dec. 8.

In February 2023, Griner signed a one-year contract with Phoenix Mercury, and many basketball fans are anticipating her return.

Breaking: Brittney Griner has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, sources confirmed to ESPN. More: https://t.co/3gTiF8hYYu pic.twitter.com/3Orh4igTX8 — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2023

“It’s a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023,” Phoenix General Manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. “We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed. We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly. This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us.”

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months last year, made her Met Gala debut. https://t.co/HJsRBopSAK pic.twitter.com/fyIVzyFBbq — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2023

