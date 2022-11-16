Kanye West Feels ‘Slighted’ By Minister Louis Farrakhan For Questioning His Finances

Minister Louis Farrakhan, who has been marred with accusations of being anti-semite for years, reently came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and hip-hop entrepreneur Ye who have been accused of having anti-semitic views.

Yet the embattled artist formerly known as Kanye West chose to slam Farrakhan because he took offense to a particular sentence that may have questioned his net worth.

After witnessing the troubles both Irving and Ye have faced, Farrakhan released a video that has gone viral. The video focused initially on Irving being suspended by the Brooklyn Nets due to his tweeting out a link to a movie widely considered anti-Semitic. In the same dialogue, Farrakhan brought up Ye’s recent problems and how it has caused him to lose business partnerships and affected his billionaire status.

“Ye lost $2 billion in a few days,” Farrakhan stated. “You might wonder, did he really have it? He lost that much that soon?”

Seemingly, Ye didn’t hear anything or care about the defense of the rapper by the controversial minister, instead, directing his comment about his financial status as the point he took away from the minister’s speech.

In a video that was captured by The Shade Room, Ye ranted about being controlled and mentions several Black figures while discussing that issue. He name-checks Shaquille O’Neal, Jay-Z, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and Beyonce. He then switches his attention to Farrakhan, who he felt slighted him based on the statement above.

“Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight,” West says to the interviewer. “I don’t take no disrespect from nobody, so let’s get on the phone and let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t taking no slights from nobody.”

No word if the two have spoken since Ye stated that.