Colorado Springs Has Its First Black Mayor, Yemi Mobolade

Yemi Mobolade made history as the first elected Black and immigrant mayor of Colorado Springs when he was sworn in yesterday during a ceremony at the Pioneers Museum.

Mobolade, who ran as an independent candidate, notched an impressive victory over Republican candidate Wayne Williams by appealing to both the left and the right throughout his campaign. With his win, he becomes the first person who is not part of the Republican party to be elected mayor in over four decades. Though he is not a liberal candidate, Mobolade understands what his presence as leader of the city means for other people like him.

“I wake up every morning and I don’t always think of myself waking up as black,” he said. “I am a black leader. I am a black mayor. I am an immigrant mayor. Why that matters is because there are a lot of young black kids and minority kids that find inspiration and hope in my story.”

Over 1,000 residents gathered to see the newly elected mayor take office.

History being made as newly elected Mayor Yemi Mobolade takes the oath of office. May God cover and guide you, your administration and your family every day of your service! pic.twitter.com/CDKIgGri4l — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 6, 2023



In a city facing the hard task of overcoming an increasingly difficult fight against fentanyl use and still reeling from the deadly anti-LGBTQ+ attack at Club Q earlier this year, many are hoping that Mobolade’s win will be the first step in bringing a sense of peace back to Colorado Springs. The 45-year-old seems ready to take it all on with open arms.

“If we do faith right, we live from a place of equability,” he said in his speech. “We lead from a place of love. When I talk about my three core values, it’s courage empathy and humility. For me, that’s what it means to be a person of faith. It’s how I lead through The Mayor’s Office and I am a leader. I am leading through these values.”

He plans to hold monthly meetings to provide residents with regular updates about the city, according to KKTV.