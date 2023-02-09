‘You People’ Actor Claims Lauren London and Jonah Hill’s Onscreen Kiss Was CGI

Lauren London had already revealed her initial concerns about starring as Jonah Hill’s love interest in Netflix’s You People. But allegedly, their onscreen chemistry was so off, the only kiss they shared in the film was digitally edited using CGI.

Comedian Andrew Schulz appeared in the film as cousin Avi, a relative of Hill’s character, Ezra. Amid talk about the awkward onscreen chemistry between the rom-com’s two stars, Schulz decided to open up and share some behind-the-scenes details about the film.

The stand-up comic recently took to his Brilliant Idiots podcast, with cohost Charlamagne Tha God, where he claimed Hill and London’s kiss in the closing scene of the film was faked.

“There’s a hilarious thing— I don’t even know if I should share this s—, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.”

Andrew Schulz said Jonah Hill and Lauren London didn't even kiss on You People it was all CGI pic.twitter.com/uHzd9tkQDu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2023

The Kenya Barris-directed film ends with Hill’s character Ezra and London’s character Amira reconciling and getting married, as noted by CNN. When their two characters come together for a kiss after tying the knot, that’s when Schulz claims the CGI was added.

Apparently, in real life, Hill and London never actually locked lips, and Schulz assumed that the final edit of the scene would cut away from the pair. However, when he saw the kiss that closed out the film, the comedian claimed it was digitally altered to make it look like the two stars really locked lips.

“I’m there and I’m watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far, and I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie, they’ll probably just cut right there,'” Schulz said.

“But [in] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

Fans who watched the film were quick to share their reactions to the surprising reveal.

“Ayo is it true,” one fan wrote while posting the kiss scene.

“Yeah, i caught it when i slowed it down. 😂😂,” another wrote.

Yeah, i caught it when i slowed it down. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OQLblEEq8Z — 💊 Plan B Yoncé 💊 (@VitaminCeeCee) February 4, 2023

Some said London is still grieving the loss of her spouse Nipsey Hussle, and might not have felt comfortable kissing someone onscreen. But others said the actress shouldn’t have taken the rom-com role if she wasn’t ready to commit.

“y’all in the comments saying “but she’s grieving she’s not ready to kiss someone” so then don’t be starring in a ROM-COM THEN!!!” one user quipped.