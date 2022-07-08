Young Thug’s Nephew Arrested for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

Police officials stated that Grier had initially informed police officers that Fitzgerald was shot as he tried to fend off two armed masked intruders. He then confessed to making the story up and took responsibility for killing his girlfriend. He was eventually arrested and charged with Fitzgerald’s murder. Police do not have information as to what led to the shooting.

In May, Grier’s uncle and rapping partner Gunna were arrested on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges related to alleged street crimes, including murder and drug charges.

According to The New York Times, rappers Young Thug and labelmate Gunna, along with 26 alleged members of a criminal street gang allegedly headed and co-founded by Jeffery Lamar Williams, also known as Young Thug, were named in the 56-count indictment.

The associates were arrested on suspicion of gang involvement and conspiracy to violate the Georgia criminal racketeering law.