Aventer Gray Posts Message From Recently Hospitalized Husband Pastor John Gray

The prayers of Aventer Gray, wife of Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, have been answered, and she gives all praises to God’s healing power for allowing her husband to survive life-threatening blood clots, according to CBN News.

She testified at Sunday’s church service before the congregation about the progress that her husband, Pastor John Gray, has made concerning his health.

“Your prayers touched heaven, and God is doing some miraculous things,” she said to the church members.

She also made an Instagram post showing the empty hospital bed of her husband.

A week ago, John Gray was admitted into the critical care unit to treat a life-threatening embolism.

She repeated the dire circumstance of her husband’s medical condition and then praised the “miracle” he experienced. According to Aventer Gray, seven doctors tended to Pastor John, and she said the saddle embolism in her husband’s lungs was deadly, the Greenville News reports.

However, the clots in her husband’s lungs and legs broke up and dissolved.

“We can’t explain it, but we know that it’s God,” Aventer Gray said. “And that it’s only God that has kept him and that is keeping him even now.”

She continued, “he’s in amazing spirits, and he can’t wait to see you all again.”

Although Pastor John is on a long journey to return to complete health, Aventer remains hopeful about his healing, “I came here today because I wanted to let you know that if you believe in God for any type of miracle, this house is definitely a house of miracles,” she said to the congregation. “I’ve seen it, and I’m seeing it right now.”

Before Pastor Gray moved to Greenville with his family to lead Relentless Church in 2018, Gray served as an associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston. According to CBN News, Relentless Church has two campuses, one in Greenville, South Carolina, and the other in Powder Springs, Georgia.