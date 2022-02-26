Former NFL Star Zac Stacy Facing New Domestic Violence Charges In Second Alleged Attack On Ex

Former NFL star Zac Stacy faces five new domestic violence charges just three months after his ex released a shocking video showing him brutally beating her in front of their 5-month-old son.

New court documents reveal charges from an Aug. 16, 2021 incident with his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, TMZ reports.

Evans, the same woman seen being viciously attacked by the NFL running back in November 2021, had previously filed for a restraining order in Florida, claiming Stacy flew into a violent rage over rent money last August.

“He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” Evans wrote in the application.

“He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke,” she added. “I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

Stacy was charged with three misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges and two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. Images show large cuts and bruises on Evans’s body following the alleged attack.

In November, Evans spoke out against Stacy, revealing the alleged physical abuse from the former LA Rams player.

“He has bullied me for so long that, at one point, I believed it was my fault,” Evans told WESTH-TV at the time. “It’s disturbing and disgusting to see things people have said online about what did I do. I did nothing. I never did anything to deserve something like this—no one could do anything to deserve something like this.”

“The physical abuse began in May. I didn’t report it. I was pregnant at the time,” she continued. “I wanted my son’s dad to be there for me and for the birth of his first child. So I forgave him.”

When the shocking video was released of the November attack, Stacy was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He is now due in court next month for a hearing on the new charges.