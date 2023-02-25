Zaya, Dwayne Wade’s Daughter, Granted Legal Name Change

Back in 2022, Dwayne Wade filed a request to legally change his transgender daughter’s gender and name. Well, according to TMZ, the request was granted.

TMZ reports that Zaya’s legal identity change was signed off by a Los Angeles County judge on Friday (Feb. 25). Zaya’s original name is Zion Malachi Airamis Wade. Now, she legally goes by Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

According to TODAY.com, Siohvaughn Funches, Wade’s ex-wife has made accusations of Wade “using his celebrity to profit of their child”

According to TODAY.com, Wade fired back at his ex-wife in a court filing, saying her claims were “nonsensical” and that the petition “is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy.”

Wade also released a statement on Instagram.

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” Wade wrote in part on Nov. 3. “While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year- old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Wade also shares a 21-year-old son, Zaire Wade, with Funches He is also the father to Xavier, 9, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer. Wade also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia, with wife Gabrielle Union.

During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow back in 2020, Wade revealed that he feared for his daughter.

“’I just think we’re losing our… we’re losing the human side of us, and as sad as it is, as blessed as my daughter is to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house,” Wade said.

Zaya Wade first came out as transgender in February 2020.