Save Money: Nine Tips for Better Headshots

1. Look at the camera.

Though it’s very popular online to take photos looking off to the side, I don’t beleive it’s appropriate for a headshot. Looking straight at the camera is a basic rule in photography for capturing a headshot. Aim for the person’s pupils when taking one. One of the goals is to fully see your face which includes the pupils of the eyes. Not looking into the camera for a headshot is like not making eye contact when you talk to someone. It can come off insincere. For this reason, it’s extremely important to look into the camera.

2. Angles can make a difference.

While there’s nothing wrong with taking a headshot straight on, photos can come out better when the cameras angled to flatter the subject. Try to position the camera slightly higher than your head facing down. You can make a double chin look less noticeable, eyes appear bigger, and it tends to look more flattering in general. Other times, having the camera slightly lower can make the person look a little larger (if that’s what you’re looking to do). Try out different angles to see what works best.

3. Let there be light.

One way to ensure that there is proper lighting on the subject’s face is to put the light source behind the camera, but aimed at the face. If it’s the other way around, the background will be lit, but the subject will not be. It’s a classic photography mistake.

4. Reflecting objects in the shot can be a no-no.

Avoid taking photos with glass, mirrors, windows or picture frames in the background. It’s easy for the light to reflect right back at the camera forming a little ball of light or you can see the person taking the photo in the reflection. If someone is taking your photo straight on using flash indoors, sometimes the flash will appear in the picture. It’s the light reflecting right back at you.

If you’re forced to take a photo in this setting, you cannot take the photograph straight on against the wall where those items are. The subject will have to be on an angle (say 45°) and then the camera needs to follow where the person is. With this technique, the camera will still capture the subject straight on, but not the background. So the subject is still facing forward, but their back isn’t parallel to the wall (assuming the mirror or picture frame is hung on the wall). If the flash hits any object that reflects light, it will bounce off to the side and will most likely not be in the picture.

6. Soak up the natural light.

I believe natural lighting is best for taking a head shot. You can add a softness and warmth to the skin that can’t be captured quite the same way as taking the photo indoors with flash. Head outside right before the sun goes down and have the person taking the photo snap a bunch of shots outdoors.

Another option is to use natural lighting when you’re inside too. If you can take photos indoors in a room with large windows or glass slider doors that let a lot of light in, it can work too. This way, you can stay inside while reaping the benefits of great sunlight. Though the photo below is not a headshot, here is a sample photo I used for a television segment. It serves as a sample to use lighting that’s coming in from my window.