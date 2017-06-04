Want to Spread the Word About Your Work? Find Your Tribe

Success requires teamwork

(Image: iStock/ranplett)

“You can’t do it alone.” This is one of the hardest truths you’ll ever have to accept—especially if you’re looking to build a successful business or rewarding career. Enter the value of a “tribe,” a group of like-minded people who can help spread your work around the world.

Although the concept of tribes is nothing new, now more than ever in a noisy digital world, finding and leading a tribe is a game-changing boss move. And the good news is you don’t have to build a tribe from scratch. Seth Godin, a marketing expert who coined the term, summarized the process perfectly: All you have to do is find people who are already connected and show up consistently to lead them by helping them to achieve their goals.

Here are a few actionable steps to get started.