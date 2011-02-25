PHOTOS

Posted: February 25, 2011
  • OscarsBaby

    I thought of boycotting the Oscars this year; they boycotted us, it seems..

  • LOVEMESOMEDENZEL

    I love me some Denzel Washington, whatever he’s in, I’m at the theater paying my $10 dollars. He can play an alien and I’m there. Forget the Oscars for not giving him an award for Malcolm X.

  • Melissa

    The Oscars are a reflection of a year in film, so it forces us to look at the bigger picture about roles for Black actors. You want to believe that the opportunities are on an “up-swing” and that last year doesn’t have to be “chalked up” as a fluke. Thanks for bringing this to our attention.

  • Tatiana

    Thank you for this piece! How do you put into words the dismay at the lack of roles for Black actors in 2011? There is no doubt that there are scores of Black actors that could easily handle the content they rarely have an opportunity to take on. When Black actors, or any group of actors, are cut out of casting opportunities media suffers. The nuances, authenticity and voice they bring to roles go missing. I’m left wondering how we got back here, and am inspired to create opportunities for authentic portrays of the human spirit –  which include portrays from Black actors!

  • sabrina nelson

    great information, and also forces us to really look into the opportunities for these artists and how it is limited this industry

  • Randy

    Great article Dee Dee. Nice angle. Really enjoyed it. Only wish there were more than 10 and more of a variety of actors.

  • LOVEMESOMEDENZEL

    I don’t understand why we keep looking to the academy to recognize us ANYWAY! i’ve been thru with the Oscars for years….

  • Tanisha Brown

    This is very well spoken and very true. It is definitely information that need to be brought to our attention. Very well-written and thanks for keeping us informed!

  • Nya Pearl

    This is interesting. I never thought about all the roles that black people play that allow them to keep working and stay relevant.

  • Mike

    Which Black Actors in Which Films that came out this voting season would you like to have seen replace an inferior performance by a White actor in the Nominations?

  • Monie

    Great job DeDee. This is a little known black history fact, as Tom Joyner would say. It’s unfortunate that WE have very little representation in this years Oscar ceremony. Hopefully, this will be the last year for that…

  • bjh

    Thanks for the info…..we need to continue to support our own!

  • Jajmi Robinson

    This was very refreshing and should definitely be shared…especially among young actors/directors/writers of color. Although there are times we artists of color get discouraged saying there aren’t many roles or projects catered to us, as you can see in this article, we don’t have any excuse to not do our best. The directors, and writers accommodated these actors…They will make adjustments and MAKE the roles cater to us. Time is surely changing in the industry…We have and will continue to make our marks…Thank you Darralynn for this wonderful article, and I look forward to others.

    Blessings 🙂

    Jajmi

  • avadva

    nice piece 🙂

  • We have to remember that the entertainment industry is merely an offshoot or a reflection of deeper societal issues. We – live – in – a – racist – society. That’s fact not a theory. It’s easy to forget this fact since schools nolonger wish to even teach our children about our Afro American history, or Native American hostory or any other history which does not glorify “white folks.”
    The only answer to this sad dilemma within the film and television industry is to create, develope and ultimately fund our own projects. We cannot continue to expect the very folks who enslaved us and now inherently dispise and fear and resent us, to suddenly want to include us! Entrepreneurism is the only answer. We have to do it for ourselves. Teach this to your children and we will finally get off the “beggin'” ship of slaves.

  • Very interesting.! Great piece.

  • CRS

    Great piece. As a filmmaker in the industry, it’s not always easy to create films for,  with and by black people. We are bankable on so many levels that it’s sad and ridiculous the few crumbs that come our way. Although Tyler Perry is not the best artist in the world, he has shown that to make more images of black people prevalent and relevant, we have to do it ourselves.

  • NPH

    Nice article and very interesting numbers. I knew that Will Smith and especially Morgan Freeman were considered A List actors, now I see why?

  • Game of Death

    Black people are just a phenomenal race of people. when we don’t get recognized for our own greatness, we have to recognize ourselves. Thanks for posting this piece BE.

  • LAFRAY

    The numbers really tell a different story…they claim that black movies don’t do well. that’s totally NOT TRUE!

  • Bo Bullock

    Great thoughts and very insightful in your perspective. Many stereotypes have been been overcame by what these bold actors and actresses accomplished. so to them and you, I say Job Well Done!!!

  • Wow! Good for you Darralynn and Black Enterprises for holding the Academy responsible. We got spoiled with the wins of Halle Berry, Denzel, Morgan Freeman, Gabourey Sidibe and Mo’Nique. The struggle is ongoing and we can’t afford to sleep. See what happens when we do. Thank you Black Enterprise for keepin’ your eyes on the prize.

  • Marie

    African Americans are always more down that up when it comes to the Oscars. There are so many movies in which African Americans should have won best actor, but they weren’t even nominated. Will it ever get better?

  • mcturpin

    Did any black actresses play the part of a white person? Informative article.

  • Thank you for demonstrating the importance of Black actors and the impact we have on the movie industry. Despite the fact that we have actors like Will Smith, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington…we continue to be minimized during the Oscars, or only recognized for roles which depict us in very specific ways, for instance, Precious, Monster’s Ball and Training Day. Nonetheless, we are continually reinventing our selves and delivering high quality performances. Occasionally a book comes along which would be an oscar winning movie. In this case, it is http://www.waveringbetweenextremes.com Check it out.

  • kam

    Great article–DeeDee

  • Afro Chic

    I think the problem is no diversity in Hollywood films. Outside of Tyler Perry Productions, who else is working??

  • Afrochic

  • bookmark

    God, I HOPE that Tyler Perry isn’t our only hope. NIce article BTW. I’ve never been on this site b4.

  • Sincere

    There have been others like, when Eartha Kitt as Catwoman or Halle Berry was one of the Bond Girls. that 007 movie grossed way more than any of the ones before it.

  • Assata

    this is a good list but there ARE many more. 

  • tess

    darralyn, i am so glad you shed light on this subject. we know our worth and do not need it validated. we set trends and teach others. 

    your spelman sister-tess

  • very interesting cuz
    and I dont even watch this awards show
    thank you for the thoughts about what happen in the movie business

  • Dominique Morisseau

    Interesting observations of film and Hollywood. So much more is needed from us now. We can never get complacent in this industry and stop demanding for ourselves to be represented…..because if we stop…..we will be invisible in the film world.

  • Marc

    Black Film Stars Are Definitely PROVEN MoneyMakers For Hollywood! Just Look At The Biggest Movie Star In The World- Will Smith. What Continues To Rub Me The Wrong Way Is The Studios Willing To Throw 30 Million At Any Old Mediocre, Predominantly Or All-White Production That May Not Recoup It’s Investment; and “nickel & diming” Black Productions With Better Potential And Often Black Stars With Their Own Significant Following! LOVE This Article Dee!

  • Marc

  • I hope this will be a call to action. The people reading this article and commenting on it should financially support independent black filmmaking to ensure the diversification of our collective cinematic voices.

  • Mitzi

    Well written and totally proves an important point- it’s the Academy’s loss when they choose not to include actors of color. Huge loss.

  • Jblack

    Good piece! Very informative!

  • Starr

    But if you think about it….are they any that SHOULD be nominated this year? just asking….

  • D

    Denzel Washington in the Book of Eli, Directed by the Hughes Bros.
    Don Cheadle in Brooklyn’s Finest, Directed by Antoine Fugua
    Forest Whitaker, in Repo Man, directed by Miguel Sapochnik

    Malik Yoba in Why Did I get Married Too directed by Tyler Perry
    Jaden Smith, in the Karate Kid, directed by Harald Zwart

    Eddie Murphy, in Shrek, forever after, directed by Mike Mitchell

    Whoopi Goldberg & Loretta Devine in For Colored Girls, directed by Tyler Perry

  • ADW

    Interesting, I didn’t know this. Thanks for sharing this information.

  • guardian angel

    Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity to your submit is simply spectacular and that i could think you are a professional in this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to clutch your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.

  • cool pics of movie stars

    Thanks for every other informative website. Where else could I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect method? I have a venture that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such info.

