5 Books to Help You On Your Healthy Lifestyle Journey

In a technology-driven culture where instant gratification is the norm, many books on the market focus on quick fixes and fads. While changing lifelong unhealthy eating habits may not be able to be fixed overnight, they can be improved over time.

Those celebrities and experts who have shared their journey publicly are helping to inspire millions in a way that is practical, for even the largest skeptic of clean eating lifestyles.

To start or continue your journey to success in the area of a lifelong healthy eating, BlackEnterprise.com suggests these 5 books to help you along the way.

1. The Happy Vegan: A Guide to Living a Long, Healthy and Successful Life (2016), Russell Simmons – Uncle Rush, who recently started sharing his jewels for living your best life on SnapChat, has been promoting health and wellness for years now. As a vegan for the past 17 years, the media mogul has found much fulfillment in embracing a cruelty-free palette. In his recent book, Simmons shares his story on how his yoga practices led him to giving up animal products and how his life has changed for the better since he chose to eat a greater nutrient based diet.

2. I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down (2012), Jennifer Hudson – Ever since audiences were introduced to J-Hud on American Idol, she has been capturing the heart of the country with her soulful sound and powerful ballads. In 2012, she decided to share her weight loss journey that she took not because of the naysayers that thought she wasn’t the right ‘look,’ but because of her own desire to maintain a healthier lifestyle. Read this book or listen via audiobook and be inspired by Jennifer’s story of challenges, triumph and ultimately, success.

3. Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2001), Eric Schlosser – Whether you have seen the film based on this book or not, Fast Food Nation is a great read for those who want to be healthy, but cannot stop visiting their favorite local drive thru for a quick meal. Loaded with statistics on the ins and outs of the fast food industry but written in a way that anyone can relate to, this book shares a behind-the-scenes look at how it has changed the landscape of America. Though written in 2001, the international bestseller has been shifting paradigms ever since and has helped millions to think twice before consuming their next value meal.

4. Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes Inspired by One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family(2015), Alice Randall, Caroline Randall Williams – Best-selling author Alice Randall was on a mission to be the ‘last black fat woman’ in her family and shared her story with the New York Times. Her op-ed, Black Women and Fat, touched many people and led Alice to take her mission even further. Calling on her daughter to join her in creating a new legacy, they both remixed 80 soulful recipes with healthier ingredients and share them in this book. In addition to delectable dishes such as Fiery Green Beans, and Sinless Sweet Potato Pie, the mommy-daughter duo also includes stories of their family history throughout the book, honoring their family’s traditions and culinary culture.

5. By Any Greens Necessary: A Revolutionary Guide for Black Women Who Want to Eat Great, Get Healthy, Lose Weight, and Look Phat, Tracye McQuirter, MPH – Being inspired to become a vegan by Dick Gregory over 30 years ago, McQuirter has been on a mission to help people embrace a healthier lifestyle ever since. Also influenced by the alarming amount of African American women that die each year from heart disease, stroke, diabetes and health-related diseases, McQuirter wants to help break the cycle by teaching practical ways to eat a plant-based diet, which studies show has a great effect on disease prevention and reversal.

Mia Hall is a speaker, multimedia content producer, and career strategist specializing in the business of sports. She has worked with organizations such as the WNBA, NY Knicks, The High School of Sports Management, Barclays Center. Mia is a graduate of Hampton and Harvard Universities and resides in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York. Follow her at @mia_hall19