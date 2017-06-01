5 Reasons to Stay at Miami Beach’s New Stanton Hotel

BE Contributor Aniesia Williams calls it " a gem"

Miami Beach has long been known for sun, fun, and nightlife. And regular visitors are probably very familiar with the row of boutique hotels that line Ocean Drive in South Beach. Well, the former South Beach Marriott has gotten a makeover and a new name. It’s now the Marriott Stanton South Beach hotel and it’s an absolute gem for business and recreational travelers alike! Here are five reasons you should stay at the Stanton.

1. The hotel is still a beauty

This historic Marriott hotel has long welcomed guests seeking sunshine, shopping, and the seashore. Today’s visitors enjoy those same pleasures but in modernized guest rooms with upscale amenities and balconies with skyline or ocean views. The Marriott Stanton South Beach has more than 200 rooms available, including more than half a dozen suites. The clean lines and art deco styling are a nod to the hotel’s past while wall-mounted flat screen televisions, open floor plans, and luxurious bathrooms with premium fixtures meet contemporary expectations.

2. It’s close to on- and off-site activities

(Image: Courtesy of Marriott.com)(Image Courtesy of Marriott.com)(Image Courtesy of Marriott.com)

The Marriott Stanton South Beach didn’t just upgrade its guest rooms, it upgraded the entire hotel! Enjoy two oceanfront pools ringed with lounge chairs, umbrellas, and palm trees. Check out the view while relaxing in the high-rise lounge. Guests can use the on-site fitness center or sign up for a massage in the spa or in your guest room.

Off-property, start the day off with sunrise yoga, which is offered on a local beach within walking distance of the Stanton. Feeling adventurous? The Oleta River State Park on nearby Biscayne Bay offers kayaking. Or see the local sites on bikes you can rent directly from the hotel.

3. Enjoy local and international flavor

One of the best things about South Beach is the food. The Marriott Stanton South Beach offers guests several on-site dining options for every taste. Lolo’s Surf Cantina serves Mexican cuisine while the Deco Blue Restaurant and Bar serves American food. Feel like eating local but by the pool? Then you’ll want to order from The Spot, which will bring your meal to your beach chair. The hotel’s Japanese restaurant is scheduled to open this fall. And like any upscale hotel, room service is available.

4. It’s like living on the beach

(Image: Aniesia Williams)(Image: Aniesia Williams)(Image: Aniesia Williams)(Image: Aniesia Williams)(Image: Aniesia Williams)

One of the best things about Miami Beach is the beach! And guests of the Marriott Stanton South Beach can’t get much closer—the hotel is literally beachside. You can spend every day on the soft, white sand enjoying the surf and sunshine. Available beach services include cabanas, beach umbrellas, and beach chairs. Food and drink orders are taken all afternoon, so there’s no reason at all to leave “the perfect spot.”

5. You can’t beat its location

Right on Ocean Drive, South of Fifth (SoFi) is the place to be for art, music, and entertainment in South Beach. The Marriott Stanton South Beach is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, art galleries, and even the Miami Beach Convention Center.

(Image: Aniesia Williams)(Image: Aniesia Williams)(Image: Aniesia Williams)(Image: Aniesia Williams)

Whether you’re looking to fill your days with activities or simply relax and enjoy the warm, sunny weather, the Marriott Stanton South Beach hotel is ideally located less than 30 minutes away from Miami International Airport, and has something for everyone. See you in Miami!