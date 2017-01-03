6 Luxury Hotel Gyms Around the World

Condo Gym on top of Condo tower in Panama City.

When it comes to staying in shape, some of us need a little more motivation than others to keep the pounds off. Thankfully, a few hotels around the world have found a different way to entice guests to stay at their hotels. From a rooftop terrace designated specifically for yoga and tai chi to a workout center with panoramic views of the ocean, here are a few luxury hotel gyms offering guests something more than weight equipment, free water, and towels.

Park Hyatt, Tokyo

Whether you prefer running on the treadmill while gazing at views of Mt. Fuji or taking yoga with a view of the Tokyo skyline, the Park Hyatt aims to wow guests at either side of the pool on the sky-lit 47th floor. The studio features body sonic flooring and the gym is equipped with a range of Life Fitness weight training and fitness equipment. You can also enjoy a variety of activities including dancercise, yoga, Pilates and circuit training, water aerobics or swimming classes at the pool, and the gym is equipped with several Life Fitness equipment/machines. Additionally the hotel offers a Bicycle Valet program, which allows guests to explore the city by bicycle, equipped with a lock, helmet, lights, pump, kickstand, complimentary bottled water, and a biking map; Source: The Pointsguy.com

Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas

The Hilton Anatole, Verandah Club Fitness Center offers a massive 80,000 square foot space fitness facility. “Our hotel’s goal is to make every guest feel at home, so it’s important for us to offer our health and fitness-minded visitors an outstanding club where they can keep up with their existing routine, or possibly provide a little inspiration for them to take with them when they leave, said Health Club & Sales Manager, Dori Trujillo exclusively to Black Enterprise. Beyond the traditional cardio equipment, tennis courts and outdoor running trail, the hotel offers a 25 meter indoor lap pool and cross-training and boxing gym, precor strength training, full basketball court, kinesis training room, indoor cycling studio, and more.

Terranea Resort, Los Angeles

With a goal to bring nature indoors to inspire and motivate, the Terranea offers panoramic views from the 5,000-square-foot Fitness & Wellness Center. Beyond state-of-the-art equipment including treadmills, elliptical cross-trainers, and upright and recumbent bikes, the Fitness & Wellness Center classes range from relaxing to challenging and include ocean front yoga, outdoor group cycling classes overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Pilates, circuit training, water aerobics, indoor cycling, and “Nature’s Gym” –a signature boot camp fitness class; Source Terranea.com

W Barcelona, Barcelona

While working out at the FIT gym guests can take in fantastic views of the Barcelona beachfront. The fitness facility also offers an exciting lineup of classes and activities such as the Nike+ Run Club, a weekly session of beach side running where world-class athlete and Nike Training Coach Nacho Cáceres, and a Pilates and Yoga class where guests use stand up paddle boards to tone up on the Mediterranean; Source: ThePointsGuy.com

Siam Hotel, Bangkok

The hotel Muay Thai gym features floor-to-ceiling mirrors and windows overlooking a monastery, a rooftop terrace for yoga and tai chi workouts and programs for beginners and advanced fighters—and visits to local boxing training centers; Source: ThePointsGuy.com

Castiglion del Bosco, Tuscany

While working out, a sleek, glass-walled gym allows guest to view the Tuscan countryside, vineyards and the hillsides of the Val d’Orcia, one of the most wild and amazing corners of Tuscany. Additionally, the fitness facility offers a wide range of fitness options including trail running and “boot camp in the forest” with a triathlete trainer; Source: Well and Good.com