Black Celebrity Moms: Setting the Stage for Their Children’s Success

(Images: Getty Images; KLS.com; File)
In honor of Mother’s Day, BlackEnterprise.com highlights famous mothers whose offspring are following in their star-studded career steps and are blazing their own trails in their industries. –Janell Hazelwood
Kimora Lee Simmons and daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee
Mrs. Fabulosity herself, Kimora Lee Simmons has taken a modeling career and marriage to the Godfather of Hip-Hop, Russell Simmons, and ran with it–building a fashion, lifestyle and reality TV brand. She founded and headed the uber-successful fashion line Baby Phat in 1999, authored best-seller Fabulosity: What It Is & How to Get It ($15.99; HarperEntertainment), and now stars in The Style Network’s, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane. After parting ways with Baby Phat in 2010, she’s taken her career on a new path as CEO of The KLS Design Group, a fashion and beauty company, as well as creative director of JustFab.com, a fashion subscription service. And her daughters are doing their part to add to the empire as well, with both having starred in fashion campaigns and inspiring their own children’s clothing and jewelry lines.
