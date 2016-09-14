Let Luvvie Ajayi Fix Your Life

Sometimes, we need to be put in check (yes, even you). Luvvie Ajayi is just the person for the job. Even better, the take-no-shorts commentator on life, social media behavior, pop culture, politics and anything else in need of a good side-eye, is just as willing to put herself in check, with brutal hilarity.
Since Ajayi can’t visit each and every one of us individually to inform us of just how horrible we are, she has done the next best thing. If your conduct is questionable (of course, it is), I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual is the self-help book you need. After reading her series of essays, you may still be the worst, but you’ll be laughing through every page and finish all the smarter for it.
Using her insightful observational gifts with the skill of a ninja (a petite, brown one with a disarming smile), the veteran blogger, digital strategist, and self-described “professional troublemaker” slices to the bone before you even know you’ve been cut. She goes in on everything from the punctuality-impaired traditions of her Nigerian heritage and the racial and racist foibles of traditional media, to the social media antics that just don’t make any sense at all! Ajayi makes the truth hurt so good, that you’ll be laughing, even as you wince in recognition of people you know and love (most likely yourself) as her targets. And like any self-respecting media assassin, she rarely misses.
By the way, you might see I’m Judging You being promoted as a perfect fit for millennial readers. After all, Ajayi is widely considered to be one of the most important commentators and humorists of her generation, especially by fans of her hugely popular blog, Awesomely Luvvie. However, you’ll cheat yourself if you bypass this book because you are a Baby Boomer (as I am) or identify with some other generational cohort.
I’m Judging You is a great read chapter by chapter; perfect for passing time on daily commutes via public transportation. However, if you’re like me, you won’t be able to resist reading Ajayi’s brilliant effort in one sitting. Lots of authors want you to believe they’ve produced a work that is nearly impossible to put down once you’ve begun reading. Ajayi simply delivers, and then dares you to say something.
But, so what if you think she doesn’t deliver. It won’t be because she’s not right to judge you; it’ll be because you are just that horrible. Do better. Really.
Black Enterprise Executive Editor-At-Large Alfred Edmond Jr. is an award-winning business and financial journalist, media executive, entrepreneurship expert, personal growth/relationships coach, and co-founder of Grown Zone, a multimedia initiative focused on personal growth and healthy decision-making. Follow him on Twitter at @AlfredEdmondJr.
