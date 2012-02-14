WATCH: The Grammys Decoded: Artists Discuss the Impact of a Win

Mary J. Blige, Black Eyed Peas and more reveal the pros of being at music's biggest night

More than just a chance to celebrate the year in music, The Grammy Awards provide artists, producers and executives a chance to network and solidify business relationships. The event also raises the public profile of individuals who are nominated just as much as those who perform on the stage and eventually take home a trophy. Throughout the days leading up to the big night, BlackEnterprise.com hit the red carpet and spoke with music stars like Mary J. Blige, The Black Eyed Peas, Keke Wyatt and more about what a Grammy means to their career and ability to increase their net worth.

Video produced by Frank Williams of Prophet From It Entertainment