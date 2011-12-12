-
With the holiday season in full swing, practically everyone is getting swept up in the discount sales and shopping frenzy that comes along with that. One surefire way to make your experience as smooth as possible is by having a succinct list. Suit Your Life has you covered with a few gift ideas for the man in your life, from your dad to your son and all the other gift-worthy men in between. —Gardy V. Guerrier
A valet is the perfect gift for any well-dressed man. It gives him a place to hang his suit and all his other accoutrements after a long day at work or in the morning when getting dressed. Able to accommodate a shirt, jacket, trousers, a tie, and pair of shoes, the unit features a center storage drawer for personal items and a tilt mirror for a quick morning brush up.
<br><br>SYL TIP: After wearing a suit, wait at least 24 hours before placing the suit back in the closet. When you hang a suit in a closet right away, the moisture in the fabric does not have a chance to evaporate.
Voted editor’s choice by CNet.com, this universal remote has a full color touchscreen and is rechargeable. Compatible with 5000+ brands and 225,000+ devices, it replaces up to 16 conventional remotes. The only problem with getting this as a gift is that you may never be able to get the remote’s owner to leave the house again.
Perfect for the guy who doesn’t take his money too seriously. These personalized money clips feature humorous quotes that’ll keep him laughing all the way to the bank.
Did you know that whisky is spelled without the “e” when it’s Canadian? For those that knew that random factoid should also know that Canadian whisky is gaining popularity as a smooth drinking, less harsh alternative to scotch or bourbon. It is smoother and has some sweet vanilla notes. Cheers!
Containing 2,600 recipes with easy step-by-step instructions, the book includes a guide on how to stock a bar easily with 10 ingredients that will allow you to make hundreds of the featured cocktails. From the amateur mixologist to the constant home entertainer, this guide will provide more than its fair share of options for hosting an intimate event.
This is the perfect gift for the man that likes to bring the party with him. This functional bar set looks good in use and as a display piece. The set itself includes everything a traveling barista could need in a crunch: martini glasses, cotton napkins, cocktail picks, stainless steel shaker, strainer, jigger, tongs, atomizer spray bottle and a bar spoon.
This is a great gift idea for dad and his little helper. The aprons come in a variety of colors and can be embroidered with their names or nicknames. Perfect for the man that knows his way around the kitchen or grill.
ul>
- Global Cutlery 3-Piece Knife Set, $229
Professional chefs and guys like me who just watch Top Chef, praise Global Cutlery for its perfect balance, lightweight and seamless construction. The knives are forged by hand in Japan, using stainless steel that is hardened in a process inspired by the crafting of ancient samurai swords. It also doesn’t hurt that they look like something you would see in a Quentin Tarantino movie.
No gift is better than one that’s made specifically for the recipient. It shows that you were willing to take that extra time and effort to show them just how much you care. This silver disc key chain that’s 1 1/4in round can be stamped to say whatever you wish—as long as the words fit.
This handmade tote in dark leather with soft faux suede is a classy statement piece that will stand out in any office or meeting. What’s cool about this bag is that it’s designed for you to be able to use your laptop without even having to take it out of the bag. Simply unzip and get to work.
Cufflinks aren’t just for fastening the ends of your sleeves together; they’re a great way to express ones personal style. If your intended giftee has always had aspirations of flying or simply travels a lot, then these antiqued brass spinning Steampunk Cufflinks Propellers are a fun and creative gift idea.
For the gamer in your family, the Sony PlayStation PS3 is the gift of the year. The PS3 is known for its amazing lifelike graphics, online play, and video game selection. An added bonus of the PS3 is it also works as a Blu-ray player.
Simple and plain: A must-have book for every stylish man’s library. The book is filled with useful information on what you need to be stylish in modern society.
We live in age where at any given time a person can have upward of six chargeable items on them—from cell phones, PDAs, laptops, tablets, iPods, and so on. However, a power outlet is not always readily available to for the person on the go. This PowerBag messenger by Ful solves that problem with their built-in PowerVine system, which consists of connectors for Micro-USB, mini-USB, and Apple Dock devices. It also contains a normal USB port to charge any device that doesn’t fit the aforementioned connections. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable 3000mAh or 6000mAh battery, the PowerBag can recharge up to four devices at once (one of each connection type).
For the man (or woman) who still needs to text in a blizzard or finish reading that chapter on his tablet, the Power Stretch 5 Finger Liner gloves are the ideal gift. Thanks to black or silver silicon screened palm for grip and silver plated polyamide tips on all fingers, these gloves can conduct enough electrostatic energy to allow users to operate a touch screen device without taking them off. The gloves are also wind resistant and have moisture wicking technology on the inside.
