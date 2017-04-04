8 Memorable Maya Angelou Quotes to Kick-Start Your Best Life

For Dr. Maya Angelou's birthday, let the gift of her wise words spark personal growth

Dr. Maya Angelou, the inimitable and multitalented poet and author, would have been 89-years-old today. The world shines a little less brightly without this literary luminary’s light and wisdom to spark inspiration and renew lost confidence. But, as with all titans of thought, her wise words live on, encouraging us to live more boldly.

Angelou’s thought provoking messages are imbued with a timeless strength that stirs up the courage to create the best versions of ourselves—something she urged us all to do.

Here, we’ve gathered some lesser-known, but still memorable musings of the acclaimed and beloved poet, which can guide you toward personal growth, freedom, compassion, and a path capable of enabling you to live life to the fullest.