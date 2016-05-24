Quick Eats: 5 Healthy Food Truck Options for the Busy Entrepreneur

The entrepreneur life can be a busy one, and finding quick, healthy food options while on-the-go between meetings or while traveling to close the next big deal can be challenging. Food trucks have been popular options for grabbing chef-crafted bites for quite some time, but many of the popular ones—while their menus are delectable—are often filled with options that aren’t so great in the cholesterol and calorie departments.

From loaded, bulky burgers to spicy, fried fish sandwiches to sour cream and cheese-filled tacos, the usual fare from food trucks can be unhealthy if consumed on a consistent basis. These five healthy food truck options offer better alternatives for you to not only avoid the packaged fast-food route, but enjoy local flavors during your travels.

Neat Meat DC: Sparked in 2007 at Howard University School of Law by Nnamdi Nwaneri and Na’Im Moses, an idea turned into a Washington, D.C., truck that offers a chic, mature take on Sloppy Joes. The menu includes a vegan option made with tofu, mushrooms and spices, so you can enjoy the heartiness of the classic sandwich without the guilt.

Sarge’s Chef on Wheels: This is a mobile restaurant and food truck offering soul food with a dash of Asian and Caribbean flavor to foodies in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C.-area. Along with menu items like shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, they also offer a black bean veggie burger and jerk chicken tortilla that might be less fatty options for a meal on-the-go. Find out where they’re located via their Twitter.

The Flaming Fish: Based in Buffalo, N.Y., this truck has an array of seafood options, and even beyond your usual fried, but fatty goodness, they have veggie hoagies, grilled tilapia tacos served their special sauce, and veggie tacos. For updates on their location and menu, check here.

Reggae Vibes Food Truck: Serving the Washington, D.C., metro area, this truck offers your traditional Caribbean dishes including jerk chicken, rice and peas, curry dishes and the like, but they also have ital and vegetarian options such as the curry veggie roti, the Bob Marley Ital Stew and the Rasta Sandwich, which has plantains and other veggies with Jamaican spices. Find out their locations here.

Ste Martaen: This Chicago-based vegan cheese company also offers mobile food via pop ups and a truck. Menu items range from their Chicago Cheesesteak, which is made of seitan and mild giardinera, nut-free mac and cheese, gluten-free chicken wings, quiche and pies. Find out where they’ll be next here.